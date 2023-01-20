K'aute Pasifika chair Lale Ieremia (centre) and nearly a dozen other guests joined Aupito William Sio in a spontaneous Samoan celebration dance or Taualuga. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

One of the keynote speakers at the K’aute Pasifika Village opening in Hamilton was the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio who spoke of the symbolism in the journey of the original Pacific peoples who settled in the various island groups and of the arrival of various European colonial powers in more recent times.

He also touched on the even more recent journey of Pacific Islanders who came to live and work in New Zealand and their journey to be accepted in this country.

He shared stories of the support some of the early Pacific Island migrants received from tangata whenua early in the 20th century when they were in some cases banished by the British colonial government.

Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio sits down after initiating a spontaneous Samoan celebration dance (Taualuga). Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

He was heartened to see those links with tangata whenua continuing and made special mention of the elders of Tainui who were part of the fale opening ceremonies.

As a symbolic link between mana whenua and Pasifika, the Tainui elders gifted a mauri stone from Arapuni which was interred beside a tree at the entrance to the village. K’aute Pasifika was also presented with a mauri stone from the Kingitanga which will be on display in the fale.

“I hope this fale will be a symbol of excellence for Pacific people in health, culture, language, business and sport,” Sio said.

He made reference to the serious protocols of the speeches, welcomes and ceremonies, including the Samoan ava ceremony and reciprocated in the traditional way with a gift of a fine Samoan woven mat, a Fijian kava bowl and a Tongan painting to K’aute Pasifika.

Then while still on stage at the podium he said it was time for Pacific people to be themselves and proceeded to take off his colourful printed shirt and white vest and wearing just a lavalava and showing some of his traditional Samoan lower body tatau (tattoo) called a Pe’a, stepped down amongst the gathered VIPs and broke into a spontaneous Samoan celebration dance or Taualuga.

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange, also a guest at the opening, captured Sio’s “nice dance moves” on video and posted it on Instagram.

Sio was soon joined on the floor by K’aute Pasifika founder Peta Karalus and at least a dozen other dancers from the assembled VIPs, to end his contribution on a light and very joyous note.



