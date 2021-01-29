Mini-putt trial in Te Aroha extended after proving popular

The mini-putt is at the former skate pavilion at Te Aroha Domain. Photo / Supplied

Looking for something a bit different to do if you are in the Te Aroha area of Waikato over the long weekends?

Try out the nine-hole mini-putt course at Te Aroha Domain. It is free, and the temporary course has proved so popular it will be in place at least until February 10 as the Domain Working Party decides its future.

Matamata-Piako District Council installed the mini-putt course at the domain's skate pavilion to bring the space back to life. The trial had been due to end on January 31.

A spokesperson says the council has been thrilled with the level of interest in the project and that they received a mixture of different and very creative suggestions for the pavilion.

Te Aroha ward councillor Russell Smith was one of the first to have a go at the free mini- putt course. Photo / Supplied

The working party will now go through the submissions and make a decision on the future of the mini-putt course.

Until February 10 balls and putters may be borrowed from Te Aroha i-Site during opening hours (Monday-Friday 9.30am until 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 9.30am-4pm). Equipment can be borrowed from 9.30am until 2.30pm and must be returned by 3.45 at the latest.

District councillors and members of the working party set up the mini-putt after the public had been saying they wanted more activities and attractions in the district.

Working party leader Teena Cornes says: "With the skate pavilion and the croquet club, the domain has been an interactive space for a very long time. But it is tired, and we want it to revive."

Matamata-Piako District Council group manager business support, Manaia Te Wiata says the pavilion was a special place for many growing up.

"We want to make it relevant again and thought mini-putt would be a great summer activity for people of all ages."

Cornes says, "Many people have been using it and we received quite positive feedback."

She says the initiative is only the start of a bigger mission to reinvent the domain.

"It is all about getting people out and about, and mini-putt is such a quick way to do that and gather feedback."