Min Tobenhouse receives the Good Deed Award from Central North Island Wood Council chief executive Damita Mita at the 2024 Central North Island Wood Council Forestry Awards.

South Waikato’s Mereana “Min” Tobenhouse of Fast Harvesting Ltd won the Good Deed Award last month at the 2024 Central North Island Wood Council Forestry Awards at the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua.

Fast Group’s Smiley and Ange Alexander describe Min as the company’s “Swiss Army Knife”.

“Our health & safety co-ordinator come fill-in machine operator when needed and she has many other talents,” Ange said.

“But over and above her actual role, Min is a committed and trusted member of the team who has everyone’s wellbeing at the forefront of her mind.

“We are very privileged to have Min on the team. She is such an asset who is not only very passionate, capable and reliable, she is always willing to take on new challenges within the industry and is flexible and very loyal.”