Kerikeri musician Merv Pinny is coming to play in Hamilton and Whitianga.

New Zealand songwriter and musician Merv Pinny, a former Waikato farmer, is going on tour around the North Island this spring.

Pinny is best known for his song Amazing which hit the Number 1 spot of the Amazon world music charts in 2021.

After leaving school at 15, Pinny worked on a dairy farm in Te Aroha and played in a band six nights a week. It’s this odd mix of farming and music that he hopes to have shining through both his careers, as a singer and farmer.

His sound ranges from rock to sweet ballads and a twist of modern country.

Concertgoers can expect his old songs OB Can You Hear The Children Cry, Amazing, Bourbon Baby, and Wipe Out, as well as his two new singles Miss La De Da and How to Say Goodbye to be part of the programme on his Dark to Light Spring Tour.

The song OB Can You Hear The Children Cry has a special place in his heart, Pinny said as he received multiple heartfelt emails from young people caught up in conflicts.

He is also “over the moon” to have been recently nominated as a semifinalist for the Nashville International Songwriting competition this year.

Two of his songs have been selected from more than 6000 entries worldwide, one in the rock category, Little Demons, and one in the blues category.

The tour will also celebrate his new album due for release early next year.

Pinny will play two shows in the Waikato, one in Whitianga on November 25 at Monkey House Theatre, and the other one in Hamilton on December 8, at Nivara Lounge.

Tickets are available from www.undertheradar.co.nz and www.mervpinny.com.

