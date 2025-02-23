New Zealand shearer Alexia (Lexi) Phillips during her solo women's world eight-hours merino ewes shearing record in Western Australia on Saturday. She shore 367 to beat the previous record by nine ewes and fleeced almost 1.6 tonnes of wool. Photo / Hettie Davidson

Waikato shearer Alexia (Lexi) Phillips has become the latest world record holder after an official tally of 367 merino ewes in eight hours in a Western Australia woolshed on Saturday.

Needing an average of just under 45 an hour, Phillips was always ahead of target from the 7.30am start, shearing successive two-hour runs of 91, 92, 92 and 92 to beat the previous record of 358 held by New South Wales shearer Jeanine Kimm.

The record took place at Spring Valley Farm, Darkan, about 200km southeast of Perth.

Establishing the first mark for the solo women’s eight-hour merinos record in NSW on May 4, Kimm posted run-by-run tallies of 90, 86, 91 and 91.

Under World Sheep Shearing Records Society rules, the sheep needed to average at least 3.4kg of wool each according to a sample shear of 10 ewes the day before the record. While the sheep shorn by Kimm averaged 3.74kg, those shorn by Phillips averaged 4.35kg, resulting in a total clip of almost 1.6 tonnes.