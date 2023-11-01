Ohaupo Memorial Hall.

A village hall built to commemorate the sacrifices of local men at war turns 100 this year and everyone is invited to celebrate the event this Sunday.

Ōhaupō Memorial Hall opened on October 19, 1923.

Opening of Ohaupo Memorial Hall, October 19, 1923.

The low-key commemoration takes place this Sunday from 1.30pm.

Organiser Mark Turnwald is following in the footsteps of his family, who are long-term Ōhaupō residents.

“My family helped fund and build the hall 100 years ago and my father and uncle organised the last celebration 25 years ago when the hall turned 75,” says Turnwald.

He says the hall, which stands proudly on the village’s main street, has been a pivotal part of the community for 100 years.

The hall on the main street - SH3.

Events include dances, silent movies, fundraising galas, community group meetings and socials, Anzac services, wedding breakfasts, Cubs, Scouts, Brownies and Girl Guides, indoor bowls, table tennis, and now darts.

Turnwald welcomes anyone with any allegiance to the village, and any memories of their time spent at functions at the hall, to attend on Sunday and share those memories.

He says there will be afternoon tea and the cutting of a cake, but the main purpose is to rekindle friendships and learn more about Ōhaupō memorial Hall over 100 years.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



