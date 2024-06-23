A tā moko demonstration at the inaugural Matariki Whangamatā in 2023.

A tā moko demonstration at the inaugural Matariki Whangamatā in 2023.

A weekend of culture is in store for the Coromandel with Matariki Whangamatā's three days of celebrations.

Matariki Whangamatā, in its second year, will see a series of workshops, performances and cultural experiences across the town from June 28 to 30.

It includes a concert and hāngī in Williamson Park on Friday, June 28, with organisers confirming three sheep, two pigs and 500 chicken drumsticks, will be cooked in the earth oven.

Whangamatā Community Marae Trust chairman Ryan Thompson said the hāngī was a ticketed event, and at $5 a head sold out last year.

He anticipated a similar response this year, as attendees not only got to taste a range of kai, including pork, mutton, steamed vegetables, chicken, stuffing, fry bread and steamed pudding, but were also treated to a variety of performances on the outdoor stage in the park as they enjoyed a feed.

“I’d say it’s probably the cheapest hāngī in the country.”

The weekend of celebrations was not just about focusing on Matariki, but drawing attention to the Whangamatā Community Marae Trust, “bringing the community together”, he said.

The hāngī is under way at the 2023 event.

The trust had been established for more than 50 years, started by kaumātua and tangata whenua, when they identified a need for kapa haka, Thompson said.

“We need support, so how do we bring the community together, building knowledge and skills in the community.”

Thompson said the hāngī pit would be dug on Thursday.

He encouraged people to get involved behind the scenes, to be part of the hāngī preparations, peeling vegetables, making stuffing, cooking fry bread and “having fun working together”, at the Whangamatā Memorial Hall between 5pm and 7pm.

“Bring a peeler or vege knife.”

The fire was set to be lit at 6am and hāngī to be laid about 10am this Friday.

While the hāngī and concert were scheduled to get under way at 2.30pm, people were encouraged to bring a chair, rug and blanket.

MCs Tui Hall and Hoani Gage would lead the concert.

Thompson said the concert would feature kapa haka and local Māori artists.

While kai was central to the celebrations, workshops would be under way from 9am on Saturday and Sunday at the Whangamatā Memorial Hall.

For a koha, people were invited to participate in a variety of workshops and create a special Matariki taonga to gift to a loved one.

Workshops would include whakairo (carving), raranga harakeke (weaving), collaborative artwork, kite making, poi making, clay, a tā moko demonstration and more.

Workshop attendees at the 2023 event.

On Sunday, celebrations kick off with a sunrise Matariki viewing on Onemana Beach from 6.15am.

It would be an opportunity to reflect on whānau, on the previous year’s connections and achievements, as people viewed Matariki and awaited the sunrise.

It would be followed by kite flying on the beach.

“Matariki is a chance to reflect, remember those who passed away, connect, share food together, it is a chance for Māori culture to be at the forefront and celebrated,” Thompson said.

“If people go along to it, they might learn something.”

The 2023 Matariki event.

He acknowledged Ngāti Pū.

Thompson said Eastern Coromandel Community Services Trust had assisted with funding towards the hāngī.

Whangamatā Community Marae Trust was also working in partnership with the Arts Collective, Thames-Coromandel District Council, Te Whanau Waka Ama O Whangamatā, Creative Communities and Te Puni Kōkiri.

Tickets to the hāngī are limited to 500 and are available at the Community Services Trust and Whangamatā Information Centre.

Vegan and vegetarian options would be available.



