Te Kura o Kāwhia students Wanariri Waata Parnell (left) and Jaziah Mahara present Kīngi Tūheitia with an artwork created as a collaboration between students and Kāwhia's Waipapa Marae at the Poukai at the marae on Tuesday. Photo / Dean Taylor

Since the 1880s, during the reign of King Tāwhiao, marae affiliated with the Kīngitanga have hosted poukai - the annual circuit of visits by the monarch.

The tradition is alive and well in 2024 and this week three Kāwhia Moana marae hosted Kīngi Tūheitia to open the circuit.

On Monday the royal team opened poukai at Rākanui Marae, followed by Waipapa Marae on Tuesday and Maketū Marae yesterday.

It is something of a dress rehearsal for 2025 when the 140th anniversary of poukai will be celebrated.

Reconstruction work is also taking place at two other Kāwhia Moana marae - Ōkapu and Mōkai Kāinga - so they can also be part of the celebrations next year.

A feature of Waipapa Marae poukai was the presentation of a unique artwork to Kīngi Tūheita by Te Kura o Kāwhia tamariki.

The artwork is a collaboration between Te Kura o Kāwhia and Waipapa Marae Trust.

It depicts an image of Hiwa i te Rangi, one of the nine whetū of Matariki created as an art project by Te Kura o Kāwhia students, superimposed on a photo of Kāwhia Moana. It shows the sun rising over Potikupa on Kāwhia Harbour.

Trust chairwoman Cathrine Holland says the genesis of the artwork began when the trust was undertaking reconstruction work at the marae last year.

A new ablution block was being built on the end of the wharenui and when workers opened the wall they found nine wooden panels.

These were given to the school and the Matariki images were created on to the panels.

The panels remain at the school, but the trust made copies and had them framed and hung in the Te Maru o Hikairo (the dining room).

It was then decided to incorporate one of the works into the image as a special gift to the King.

Holland said the presentation on the marae was made by Te Kura o Kāwhia to show the relationship and collaboration between the school and the marae.

The nine panels were first unveiled at the Kāwhia Night Market last winter.

Prints of artworks by students of Te Kura o Kāwhia representing the whetū of Matariki hanging in Te Maru o Hikairo (dining room) at Waipapa Marae.

Credit was paid to the student artists and Whaea Lisa, Whaea Roimata, Whaea Karen and Watene for their mahi.

“What unites Kāwhia Moana marae are the descendants of our ancestors who navigated their way across the South Pacific in the Tainui canoe guided by Matariki and other star clusters,” Holland said.

“Matariki is etched in our history; it’s very much a part of who we are today.

“Local navigator Hoturoa Kerr has his waka hourua anchored off Maketū Marae, where the Tainui canoe is buried, laced with its own navigation feats and guided by the very same stars who brought our ancestors to Aotearoa.”

