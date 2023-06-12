The Matariki star cluster. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

The countdown to Matariki is on as this year’s Matariki ki Waikato Festival launches on Friday.

Matariki will this year officially be celebrated on July 14, and leading up to the national holiday, Te Ohu Whakaita (TOW) Charitable Trust which runs the Waikato festival, has a big calendar of community events to mark the day.

Events planned span the arts, music, hauora (health), taiao (the environment) and education, and of course include the annual youth talent showcase Whiti and the market day.

Matariki, commonly known as the Māori New Year, is marked by the rising of the star cluster named Pleiades or Matariki in te reo Māori.

The Waikato festival will start with the annual dawn ceremony Te Karanga O Te Tau Hou on June 16, which is this year held at Turangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawahia.

The ceremony also acknowledges the birth of King Korokii, the fifth Māori King and Kiingi Tuheitia’s grandfather, who was born on June 16, 1906. According to Tainui history, the Matariki cluster was then seen shining directly above Waahi Paa, Huntly, the birthplace of King Korokii.

TOW Trust says they are expecting more than 300 guests to attend the event, which will also include the ancient ceremony Hautapu, a sacred offering to the stars.

Matariki is celebrated at the end of the summer harvest season when the Matariki star cluster appears in the tail of the Milky Way. It is a time to be with family, reflect on the past year, acknowledge those who have passed and plan for the future.

The Matariki dawn ceremony was last year held at Te Parapara Garden in the Hamilton Gardens. This year, the event will take place at Turangawaewae Marae. Photo / Mike Walen

There are many traditional stories about Matariki. Locally, Matariki is known as the daughter of Papatuuaanuku (earth mother) and Ranginui (sky father).

According to Māori mythology, the children separated their parents Papatuuaanuku and Ranginui and Tāwhirimaatea (God of the winds) became so angry he tore out his eyes and threw them into the heavens. This was the creation of Matariki.

Matariki ki Waikato festival highlights this year include the special two-day festival Ngaa Paki o Matariki on July 13, where 40 orators, 14 kapa haka teams, 20 artists and 40 stallholders celebrate reo, tikanga, and art and dance, under the mantle of Matariki.

There will also be a free Matariki in Garden Place event on June 24 with a traditional Māori hāngī accompanied by stories of Matariki provided by Te Ahurei Māori Tourism.

The Matariki Ki Waikato Festival has been held since 2009. Photos / Mike Walen

The annual youth talent showcase Whiti returns to The Meteor on June 17 where up-and-coming performers of theatre, music and spoken word will hit the stage. While some rangatahi have already scheduled their performances, there will be mics ready for people to come in and share their awesomeness on the fly.

From June 30, Ngā Art will host public screenings of a special documentary called “Ngāruawāhia: Our Stories” which showcases the rich tapestry of local stories from the community.

Hamilton Gardens Cafe and several businesses located at Ngāruawahia’s Durham precinct will have special Matariki-themed dishes on the menu.

There will also again be free guided tours of Te Parapara Garden at Hamilton Gardens (from July 8) and a Follow the Stars treasure hunt at the Hamilton Zoo where people can get in the draw to win prizes.

To find other Matariki events in the region visit the festival’s website.

The Matariki Ki Waikato festival has been celebrated in Hamilton since 2009.








