More than 200 infringement notices issued, 12 arrests made, and two people stabbed at an illegal street racing event in Waikato on the weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More than 200 infringement notices issued, 12 arrests made, and two people stabbed at an illegal street racing event in Waikato on the weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are appealing for information on a white BMW sedan they believe was involved in the stabbing of two people during a disorderly street racing event in the Waikato on the weekend.

At 12.30am, December 10, Police responded to a disorderly incident on State Highway 27, Springdale, in the Matamata area, where two people who were allegedly engaged in street racing, were stabbed.

A Police spokesperson said two people suffered moderate to serious injuries. Items were taken from the scene to assist with investigations.

Police released new information on December 12 about those involved, and said they were believed to have been travelling in a white BMW sedan.

Hamilton City area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said Police were making follow-up enquiries into the circumstances of the stabbing incident.

Waikato Police’s Operation Shadow, is focused on Hamilton City and the wider Waikato region, targeting illegal street-racing. As part of that wider operation police responded to a large gathering in Springdale late on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A vehicle doing a burnout in Welcome Bay in Tauranga in April. Photo / Cameron Childerhouse

Loughrin said more than 1000 “anti-social road users” blocked roads and exhibited unsafe driving behaviours across the district.

Police also found a baby in one of the vehicles being driven by a group of teenagers, believed to have travelled from out of the district.

“The vehicle was subsequently impounded,” Loughrin said.

Police made seven arrests for excess breath alcohol, two for disorder, one for driving while suspended, one for a breach of home detention, and another who had an existing warrant out for their arrest.

There were 220 traffic infringement notices given out and several infringement notices for bystanders who were consuming alcohol in liquor ban areas.

“There were numerous instances of people blocking intersections, both pedestrians and vehicles, a number of vehicles with no number plates, and people wearing balaclavas in direct attempts to hide their identities, and people seen hanging out of windows of cars driven at speed.

“While it was pleasing that the gatherings of people and vehicles dispersed upon Police attendance, their behaviour was incredibly concerning and puts countless people at risk.

“We know the community is sick and tired of this behaviour and people who needlessly put others at risk.

“We want to send a message to anyone involved in this type of behaviour that Police will work incredibly hard to hold you to account for any illegal activity – either at the time or after the fact,” Loughlin said.

Police would be using CCTV and other information gathered at the time to follow up on any other criminal offending.

Police thank everyone who reported concerns and appeal to anyone who has information on illegal or unsafe activity to report this to Police via 105 with as much detail as possible.

“If you have any footage or information which may assist our investigation into this incident, or of a white BMW sedan leaving the area around the time of the stabbing, please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 231210/2447″.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.