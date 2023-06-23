Swim Zone Matamata turned its indoor pool into an outdoor one after the local council learned the roofing structure, and other parts were at risk in an earthquake. Now it will receive a new roof. Photo / Matamata-Piako District Council

Swim Zone Matamata will get a new temporary roof with construction about to get under way next week.

The roof over the indoor pool was removed in late 2021 turning the former indoor pool into an outdoor one, after Matamata-Piako District Council discovered the roof structure and other areas of the building weren’t safe in the event of an earthquake.

As the work on the medium-term roof takes place, the leisure pool (the old indoor pool) and the spa are closed as of yesterday and are expected to re-open mid-October. A working group of community representatives and councillors, led by Sport Waikato explored options for the facility.

The lane pool remains open, so the council, which operates the pool, has increased the water temperature to 30C, meaning the swim school and squad will continue to operate as usual.

The swimming pool complex was built over a period of 30 to 40 years from the 1960s onwards. The previous indoor pool roof was finished in the late 1980s and was due for replacement in 2021.

At the assessment for this replacement work, the council found out about the additional work needed. It would’ve been a significant cost to bring the ageing facility up to standard, so the roof was removed.

The pool still has some life left in it, as the council invested $2 million in the two outdoor pools six years ago, that’s why the council decided to put a “medium-term solution” - the temporary roof - in place.

This means, the Matamata community can continue to access an indoor pool and swimming lessons all year round, while the council is working on the longer-term challenge of planning for a new or upgraded complex.

For more information and updates visit the Matamata-Piako District Council website.