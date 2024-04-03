A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Police have seized methamphetamine, cannabis plants, drug utensils and illegal firearms in Matamata and Okauia in two raids over the past week.

In a statement released today, Eastern Waikato area commander Inspector Mike Henwood said Matamata Police executed a search warrant at a Gladstone Rd address on Tuesday.

Police found about 302.44 grams of methamphetamine, cannabis plants, and drug utensils as a result of the raid.

Henwood said Tuesday’s search warrant followed another Matamata Police raid at an address on Old Te Aroha Rd, Okauia, on March 28 which resulted in a 34-year-old man being charged for drug cultivation and firearms-related offending.

Henwood said the arrests, charges and illegal contraband seized showed “some great investigative work”.

Police found methamphetamine, cannabis plants, drug utensils and illegal firearms at addresses in Matamata and Okauia.

“We know drugs such as methamphetamine cause significant harm in our communities, and fuels family harm and dishonesty offending,” Henwood said.

“Unsurprisingly, where there are hard drugs there are illegal firearms and it’s great to have another firearm out of the hands of criminal offenders.”

