State Highway 26 from Te Aroha to Paeroa is closed. Image / Google Maps

Several roads, tracks and facilities in the Matamata-Piako District are closed as the local council urges residents to reduce their water use.

The heavy rain and flooding have put “extreme strain” on the council’s water and wastewater network, particularly in Morrinsville.

Matamata Transfer Station and Morrinsville River Walk are closed due to flooding and the Te Aroha walk bridge also remains closed due to high river levels.

State Highway 26, Te Aroha to Paeroa, is closed due to flooding, however, people can still get to Paeroa and Te Aroha by using Paeroa-Tahuna Road.

Three local streets, Mace Road, Armadale Road, and Wairakau Rd ford, are also closed as they have been flooded.

There are lots of local roads with surface flooding as well and the council is asking people to take alternate routes where possible or drive with extreme caution.

The Morrinsville River Walk on a good day. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

The council is aware of surface flooding on Pioneer Road which is now down to one lane, Tui Mountain Rd and near Hyndmans Quarry on Morrinsville-Walton Road.

Whakapipi track and lookout remain closed for the next couple of hours due to a fallen tree blocking a part of the track nearest to the lookout.

If you experience a wastewater or water service outage please call the council on 0800 746 467.

For more information on the weather visit the council’s website. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is giving updates on State Highways online as well.

Please avoid driving through flood water and report flooding to the council.