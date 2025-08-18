The crash was at the Waharoa East Rd and Pohlen Rd intersection, near Matamata. Image / Google Maps

The crash was at the Waharoa East Rd and Pohlen Rd intersection, near Matamata. Image / Google Maps

A person who died after a crash in Matamata on the weekend was Martje Gezina Eastment, 79, of Putaruru.

Emergency Services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the corner of Pohlen Rd and Waharoa Rd East in Matamata on Saturday about 5.25pm.

A witness, who asked not to be named, was driving home when her partner called her to tell her about the crash.

“[I was] only a minute in front of him so spun around,” said the woman, who is a nurse.

“The sole occupant [of one of the cars] was passed away by the time I got there and checked for a pulse,” she said.