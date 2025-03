Police advised Matamata motorists to avoid the intersection of Firth St and Tainui St after a collision at the railway crossing. Image / Google Maps

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police advised Matamata motorists to avoid the intersection of Firth St and Tainui St after a collision at the railway crossing. Image / Google Maps

A car and a “light railway vehicle” collided at a rail crossing in Matamata.

In a statement, police said the crash happened at the intersection of Firth St and Tainui St just before 8.50am.

“It is understood to involve a car and light railway vehicle,” police said.

“There do not immediately appear to be any injuries of note.”

Traffic control is in place at the site but police advised drivers to avoid the intersection.