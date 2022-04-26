Todd Moody, Jason Taylor, Craig Le Valliant, Juliet Shaw, Nick Humphries, Tim Hampton, Katrina Rose. Reece Gilbert, Laura Edgington, Emma Campbell, James Wylie, Jordan Laing. Photo / Supplied

Matamata-based IT business LuminateOne started as the brainchild of two computer science students and is now diving in international waters.

The company builds custom web, mobile and app software solutions and counts internationally known vehicle brands as well as local businesses among its clientele.

LuminateOne directors Tim Hampton and Nick Humphries founded the company five years ago when they were still computer science students at Waikato University.

They first met when they were hired by the university as a cybersecurity lab researcher and for an app development role.

Their big break in the software industry also came while still on campus when they were asked to bring their development skills to food delivery service Yummy.com.

Tim and Nick say it's just about doing really excellent work. "We build innovative digital platforms which let businesses improve their customer experiences and grow their bottom line.

"There is no point reinventing the wheel. But if you can innovate to gain a competitive edge, that's where businesses start to see the magic happening. It ultimately saves time and money."

In 2017, Tim and Nick built a website and developed an app for diet and healthy food specialist A Little Bit Yummy that drew a million "viewers" in its first year of operation.

Now they also count the American Software Testing Qualifications Board, the New Zealand operations for vehicle brands Hyundai, Isuzu and Renault among their clientele.

Local clients include Matamata businesses J. Swap Contractors and Daltons, and LuminateOne also does subsidised work for the Matamata Community Health Shuttle.

Nick and Tim say software platforms are tailored to suit the respective business, covering aspects including stocktake, timesheets, sales reporting, customer relations, billing and ordering.

"A lot of what we do now is critical for businesses. We are the heartbeat."

LuminateOne started out with a staff of three interns – "mates from university" – and has now grown to 13 fulltime employees.

In the future, Tim and Nick want to grow their business even further with a second office in New Zealand – probably Christchurch or Wellington – and 40 staff working out of the Matamata headquarters being part of the five-year plan.

