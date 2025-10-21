The challenge included a six-hour practical skills challenge and a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel.

The competition tested technical skill, understanding of building practices, knowledge of the Building Code, and project management abilities.

For the practical component, apprentices were tasked with building a 3m by 1.5m train from plywood and timber which was later donated to early childhood centres across Auckland.

The judges noted that Gullery had “topped” the practical and interview components.

“[A] rare and impressive achievement that reflects his maturity, leadership, and technical excellence,” the judges said.

His structured approach, quick problem-solving, and high standards under pressure made him a standout.

“Dressed to impress for the interview and driven by heart, he’s a future leader who honours the past and inspires the future.”

Second place went to Caleb Stuart from the Bay of Plenty & Central Plateau, with Jade Murray from the Central North Island region taking out third.

Josh Gullery, 22, of Hamilton, is the Master Builders Apprentice of the year 2025. Photo / Zahn Trotter

Gullery said he didn’t expect to win.

“I was competing against the best of the best, so I wasn’t sure how I was going to place!

“All the finalists brought such a high calibre of work... so to be standing alongside them was an achievement in itself.”

When he was announced at the winner, he said it was “a whirlwind of emotions“.

“I was over the moon and humbled.

“It meant a lot to win – I had put in a lot of preparation, including waking up at 4.30am to study before work, to be as prepared as I could be."

In taking part in the competition, he wanted to prove that he could “stand up against the big dogs of the trades”, Gullery said.

He also acknowledged the support from his employer JCC Build.

“[They] really backed me ... and pushed me to be my best. I was incredibly proud to represent the team.”

Now, Gullery is close to completing his apprenticeship, but he already has big goals for the future.

“I’d like to progress into a project manager role... Long term, I’d love to step into a director role and eventually run my own company someday.”

In his spare time, Gullery is often behind a camera and running social media for Fraser Tech Rugby, and at times the Chiefs.

The Master Builders Apprentice of the Year competition is now in its 22nd year.

Master Builders chief executive Ankit Sharma said competition was about celebrating talent in the sector and encouraging more people to consider a career in the trades.

“It is great to see the high calibre of talent on display at this year’s competition reflecting the dedication, skill, and pride apprentices bring to their work.”