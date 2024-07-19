A marine farming operator has been fined $180,000 after a serious injury suffered by a worker who had their arm caught in fast-turning machinery.
Maritime NZ has since issued a warning urging operators to have procedures in place to reduce the risks to their workers when machinery is operating.
Paddy Bull Ltd was sentenced in the Auckland District Court earlier this month under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, for breaching its duties by exposing a worker to the risk of death or serious injury.
A $180,000 fine was handed down and the company was ordered to pay victim reparation and court costs.
The incident occurred on a mussel farm in the Coromandel in January 2023 when an employee of Paddy Bull suffered a serious injury to their arm during a post-harvest clean-up operation while accessing the inside of a mussel tumbler on one of the operator’s (Paddy Bull Limited’s) barges, the Riptide.