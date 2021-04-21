Marching to remember

Veterans who marched from Ōrākau to Te Awamutu to after laying poppies at the Te Awamutu and District War Memorial Park Sunken Cross. Photo / Dean Taylor

Last Saturday 12 veterans marched from Ōrākau Memorial near Kihikihi to the Returned Servicemen's Association in Te Awamutu to raise money for the Te Awamutu Poppy Appeal Trust.

The walk totaled approximately 10 kilometers and took them two and a half hours to complete.

"It was about getting out there in the community and doing something positive with a network of guys, who have a common experience, coming together to raise money for a good cause," says James Baldwin, returned serviceman of the Army.

The men that marched alongside James included Corey Hutchinson, Chase Good, Jeff Code, Ajay Quinn, Richard Martin, Tim James, Aiden Te Huia, Daniel Van Der Hulst, Raza Khadim, Alton Mathews, Mark Runciman.

They all either served in the Army, Air Force or Navy from approximately the 1980's and onwards.

Marchers on the final leg as they head towards the centre of Te Awamutu. Photo / Dean Taylor

During the march they were all geared up and on average their packs weighed 30 kilograms.

Before they stepped onto the march, local kaumatua Jim Harris lead a small ceremony and blessing acknowledging the sacredness of the Ōrākau battle site.

On route, they laid poppies along the way – at the Maniapoto Memorial, Anzac Green and by the sunken cross at Memorial Park.

James says the march would not have been possible without the support from local businesses, Waipa District Council, Traffic Safe New Zealand and the volunteers.