Numerous people and organisations have paid tribute to Graham, including the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Te Papa Tongarewa, Auckland Art Gallery Toi O Tāmaki, Toi Ōtautahi, Creative New Zealand, The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi, the Kiingitanga, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith, New Zealand Rugby and Creative Waikato.
Graham’s nephew Rahui Papa told the Waikato Herald he would remember “Uncle Fred” as an “awesome personality” and miss his dry humour.
Papa said numerous people from all over New Zealand, including artist Kura Te Waru Rewiri, and others from Wellington, Palmerston North and the Bay of Plenty, had already come to Pōhara Marae near Cambridge to pay their respects.
“Graham’s legacy in Māori art will be remembered in the story of New Zealand for years to come.”
Creative New Zealand said they acknowledged the passing of a “larger than life artist, mentor, and trailblazer in the world of Māori arts”.
“A master carver, sculptor, and educator, his contributions have profoundly shaped the landscape of Aotearoa’s artistic identity and elevated the presence and prestige of Māori art nationally and internationally,” the statement reads.
“His legacy is one of integrity, innovation, and deep cultural grounding.”
Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum & Gallery Museum & Arts director Liz Cotton said Graham was “a true pioneer”.
“He will be greatly missed both as an artist and as a mentor who generously shared his maatauranga with younger generations,” Cotton said.
“Matua Fred’s legacy will continue to be felt across the motu and here at the Museum. As visitors enter our foyer, they are welcomed by his beautiful sculpture ‘Keriana’ which was carved in 1984 and represents a bird that shelters the young under her wing.
“Also, the beloved centrepiece of our marae aatea is the bold and symbolic waharoa ‘Te Mauri o Te Iwi’.
Graham represented New Zealand at many international exhibitions throughout his career, including the 1986 Te Ao Marama (Seven Māori Artists) exhibition that toured Australia and a 1992 United States tour showcasing contemporary Māori art.
In 2017 he received the Creative New Zealand Te Waka Toi supreme award for his lifetime of service to the advancement of Māori art and cultural leadership.
Graham was also a teacher, starting his career in Northland, before moving to Toihoukura in Gisborne and Papakura High School where he was head of art in the 1960s and 70s. At PHS, he coached the First XV to win the Moascar Cup in 1970.
Graham has produced sculptures that are displayed in many New Zealand cities and towns as well as international galleries.
His recent work includes the sculpture “Waka Maumahara” located between the four-lane Hamilton section and the SH1C offramp and “Te Manu Rangimaarie” (bird of peace) at the Piarere roundabout just north of Tīrau.
Other work is in the courtyard of the High Court at Auckland (Justice), on the wall outside Auckland Art Gallery (Te Waka Toi o Tamaki) and in the Auckland Domain (Kaitiaki).
Graham was preparing for the opening of the exhibition “Fred Graham: Toi Whakaata / Reflections” at Christchurch Art Gallery. His nephew Papa said it was still to be confirmed if it would go ahead.