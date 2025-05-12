“Uncle Fred was a gentleman, a happy-go-lucky kind of person.

“He was an example for the young ones... not just in the art world... His mantra was ‘whatever you set your mind to, you can be successful in’.”

Papa said while Graham had now passed on to the realm of night, his art was his biggest legacy and would last for generations to come.

Papa said numerous people from all over New Zealand, including artist Kura Te Waru Rewiri, and others from Wellington, Palmerston North and the Bay of Plenty, had already come to Pōhara Marae near Cambridge to pay their respects.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage said on social media Graham was a “formidable presence” in Aotearoa New Zealand’s art scene.

“Graham’s legacy in Māori art will be remembered in the story of New Zealand for years to come.”

The sculpture Waka Maumahara represents the Tainui waka, one of the great ocean-going canoes in which Maori migrated to Aotearoa. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Creative New Zealand said they acknowledged the passing of a “larger than life artist, mentor, and trailblazer in the world of Māori arts”.

“A master carver, sculptor, and educator, his contributions have profoundly shaped the landscape of Aotearoa’s artistic identity and elevated the presence and prestige of Māori art nationally and internationally,” the statement reads.

“His legacy is one of integrity, innovation, and deep cultural grounding.”

Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum & Gallery Museum & Arts director Liz Cotton said Graham was “a true pioneer”.

“He will be greatly missed both as an artist and as a mentor who generously shared his maatauranga with younger generations,” Cotton said.

Artist Fred Graham and his son Brett Graham.

“Matua Fred’s legacy will continue to be felt across the motu and here at the Museum. As visitors enter our foyer, they are welcomed by his beautiful sculpture ‘Keriana’ which was carved in 1984 and represents a bird that shelters the young under her wing.

“Also, the beloved centrepiece of our marae aatea is the bold and symbolic waharoa ‘Te Mauri o Te Iwi’.

“Moe mai raa e te Rangatira.”

Graham represented New Zealand at many international exhibitions throughout his career, including the 1986 Te Ao Marama (Seven Māori Artists) exhibition that toured Australia and a 1992 United States tour showcasing contemporary Māori art.

In 2017 he received the Creative New Zealand Te Waka Toi supreme award for his lifetime of service to the advancement of Māori art and cultural leadership.

More recently he exhibited at the Venice Biennale, where several of his paintings and sculptures shared a gallery space with the work of his son, Brett Graham.

In 1955, Graham was selected as a Māori All Black, and played three games.

Graham was also a teacher, starting his career in Northland, before moving to Toihoukura in Gisborne and Papakura High School where he was head of art in the 1960s and 70s. At PHS, he coached the First XV to win the Moascar Cup in 1970.

In the 2025 New Year Honours, he was made a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Māori art. In 2018, he was made an officer of the NZ Order of Merit.

Graham has produced sculptures that are displayed in many New Zealand cities and towns as well as international galleries.

His recent work includes the sculpture “Waka Maumahara” located between the four-lane Hamilton section and the SH1C offramp and “Te Manu Rangimaarie” (bird of peace) at the Piarere roundabout just north of Tīrau.

Other work is in the courtyard of the High Court at Auckland (Justice), on the wall outside Auckland Art Gallery (Te Waka Toi o Tamaki) and in the Auckland Domain (Kaitiaki).

The waharoa ‘Te Mauri o Te Iwi’ was created by Fred Graham in 2006. Photo / Ngahuia Ormsby

Graham was preparing for the opening of the exhibition “Fred Graham: Toi Whakaata / Reflections” at Christchurch Art Gallery. His nephew Papa said it was still to be confirmed if it would go ahead.

Graham previously lived in Waiuku.

He was the beloved husband of the late Norma and leaves behind his children Gary, Paula, Kathryn, Brett and Kara, and nine grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held in Ngāruawāhia at the Chapel at Hopuhopu Sports Grounds (451 Old Taupiri Rd), which Graham designed together with Norma, at 11am tomorrow.

Papa said anyone who would like to farewell Graham was welcome.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.