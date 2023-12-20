Search and rescue have found the body of a man who went missing near Te Awamutu last week.

Search and rescue have found the body of a man who went missing near Te Awamutu last week.

Police have confirmed that a man who was last seen in the Mt Pirongia area a week ago has been located deceased.

The body was discovered by a member of Search and Rescue late last week.

The death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time,” a Police spokesperson said.









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



