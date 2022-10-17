Malachi Wrampling-Alec at the back of the NZ Barbarians Scrum against Fiji Schools on Tuesday. Photo / DJ Mills/Photosport

Last week saw Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate School host the New Zealand Under-18 Quadrangular Tournament contested between New Zealand Māori Ngā Whatukura Under-18, New Zealand Barbarians Under-18, New Zealand Schools and Fiji Schools rugby sides.

Recent training camps held by the Super Rugby franchises saw 75 young players selected nationwide for these three teams, representing 34 colleges throughout New Zealand.

Games on Tuesday and Saturday saw the players come together in the competition with the Fijian team, with former Te Awamutu College 1st XV lock Norman Wise donning the Fiji colours.

Hard-hitting Te Awamutu Sports No 8 Malachi Wrampling-Alec, brother of Chiefs rep Gideon Wrampling, played a huge part for the New Zealand Barbarians Under-18 side.

Wrampling-Alec came off the bench in the Barbarians' first game and started in the second.

Te Awamutu Sports' Malachi Wrampling-Alec after representing the New Zealand Barbarians Under-18 side on Saturday. Photo / Jesse Wood

In their match on Tuesday, his side defeated the Fiji Schools team 50-14. Fiji Schools were still in the hunt after 25 minutes with scores locked at 14-14 but the Barbarians pulled away to win comfortably

New Zealand Schools edged past the New Zealand Māori Under-18s, 27-24, after the Māori side had led 21-17 at the break.

A warm but overcast day on Saturday saw New Zealand Māori Under-18 come from behind to beat the Barbarians 37-26, while New Zealand Schools demolished Fiji Schools 67-15.

The tournament was a great way to showcase up and coming New Zealand rugby talent in a fast-paced environment for all to enjoy for free.

