Main Street Cafe Huntly wins award for rhubarb and raspberry pie at NZ Pie Awards 2025

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Ellie Linton-Brown (middle), and her two children help run the Main Street Cafe in Huntly. Photo / Malisha Kumar

A tiny cafe in North Waikato has made big waves in the Bakels NZ Pie Awards this year.

Huntly’s Main Street Cafe won a gold award in the Cafe Boutique category for its rhubarb and raspberry pie.

Cafe owner Ellie Linton-Brown has been a pastry chef for more than 30

