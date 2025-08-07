Other Waikato winners were the Baker Tīrau, taking silver for its steak and cheese pie and Hamilton‘s High Bakery and Cafe, which won silver for its vegetarian pie in 2024, and this year won silver for its bacon and egg pie.
The High Bakery and Cafe posted on social media: “We did it again”.
“Thanks [to] our loyal customers for believing in us, supporting, and enjoying our pies.”
Lunchbar Eighty 8, also of Hamilton, won bronze for its creamy paua pie in the Gourmet Meats category.
Auckland’s Rosedale Bakery & Cafe won the Supreme Award for its potato top pie.
The first Pie Awards were held in 1996 to inspire the baking industry to keep on innovating.