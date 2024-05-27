The inaugural NZ Boat, Fish and Dive Expo will be at Mystery Creek Events Centre in late August.

27 May, 2024 01:44 AM 2 mins to read

The inaugural NZ Boat, Fish and Dive Expo will be at Mystery Creek Events Centre in late August.

The New Zealand Boat, Fish and Dive Expo will embark on its maiden voyage to Waikato in August.

The event, taking place at Mystery Creek Events Centre on August 31 and September 1, will showcase all things marine, including the latest boating technology, fishing gear, dive equipment and water sports gear.

It will also cater to the culinary side of the marine world, with seafood tastings, cooking demonstrations, and offerings from local suppliers.

The organisers said the event will have something for every member of the marine community, including boating and fishing enthusiasts, divers and ocean conservationists.

The event follows in the footsteps of the Boat, Fishing and Leisure Show which ran from 2002 to 2011.

Mystery Creek Events Centre will host the inaugural NZ Boat, Fish and Dive Expo in late August.

National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said the society was thrilled to welcome this type of event to Mystery Creek.

“We ... feel it is exactly what water sports enthusiasts living in and around the Waikato and King Country need.

“We have so many amazing lakes and rivers right on our doorstep that offer endless opportunities for boating, fishing, diving and other aquatic adventures.”

Tickets to this event will be $25 for adults, children under 14 can attend free.

The event will run from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale on July 15.

For more information visit nzboatfishdiveexpo.co.nz or the NZ Boat Fish & Dive Expo Facebook page.