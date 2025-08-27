Advertisement
Māhoenui giant wētā move to ‘save haven’ Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

A mixed group of 193 Māhoenui giant wētā moved to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari this week. Photo / Lucy Schultz

A cohort of 193 Māhoenui giant wētā, the result of a successful captive breeding programme, moved into a new “safe haven” this week.

The wētā moved from Ōtorohanga Kiwi House to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, marking a special milestone in the conservation of this critically endangered nocturnal insect species.

Yesterday’s translocation

