So, in my view, knowing what ratepayers’ money is being spent on, which projects will become reality in the next 10 years and how much they will cost, is what most people will want to know if they have a look at an LTP.

But, after combing through the seemingly neverending documents in search of those important - and sometimes spicy - bits, I found some plans had the average person in mind more than others.

Some plans were served up in bite-size portions, or had a nice generic spending overview as an appetiser up the front, followed by a more detailed outline, including specific projects, as a main course later on.

Other plans were served as a standalone, unseasoned main dish that mainly gave context about the district and its challenges - sprinkled with some dry percentages, graphs and tables.

What specific projects were going to receive funding was stuffed somewhere towards the end of the meaty plan.

Because I’m a journalist and covering local government is part of the job, I am fairly familiar with most of the terminology and structure of those plans.

Despite this, I found digesting some of the LTPs challenging.

But if it’s challenging for me - being at least roughly familiar with these things - how do other people get on?

After all, the decisions in the LTPs affect everybody.

It’s no secret that local government can be very bureaucratic and looking at the voter turnout in New Zealand’s recent local elections, interest in local government has gone down.

Last year, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) even called for an independent review after a “record-low” voter turnout.

Especially getting young and more diverse people involved in local government - as a councillor or voter - has been a challenge.

A Wintec journalism student asked fellow students about the 2022 elections. None of them could name Hamilton’s mayor and very few knew an election was even happening.

As part of the Waikato Herald’s 2022 local election coverage, I talked to former Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner, who said local government needed to become more diverse as it had the reputation of being “old, pale and stale”.

Hamilton councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf said a contributing factor to the low uptake from diverse communities was the structure and tone of voice of local government.

She said having a background as a pharmacist, she was taught to speak simple, so people understand. “But in council, the language is different, you use big words.”

Looking at the LTPs, “big words” are not the only issue.

The way the plans were presented made a huge difference in terms of being able to digest them.

In light of the above challenges local democracy faces, shouldn’t all councils have an equal interest in constituents understanding their LTP?

User-friendliness ranking

I’m no expert, but after spending some time with the Waikato LTPs and Enhanced Annual Plans, I have ranked the plans of councils in the Waikato Herald circulation area, according to their user-friendliness.

To those at the bottom of the list: Don’t be disappointed. You get another chance at the top spots in 2027 ;-)

Thames-Coromandel District Long-Term Plan Waikato District Enhanced Annual Plan Taupo District Draft Long-Term Plan Hamilton City Long-Term Plan Waipa District Enhanced Annual Plan South Waikato Draft Long-Term Plan Waikato Regional Long-Term Plan Matamata-Piako District Long-Term Plan Hauraki District Long-Term Plan Otorohanga District Long-Term Plan Waitomo District Long-Term Plan Ruapehu District Long-Term Plan - albeit not in Waikato, this council is part of the Waikato Herald circulation area

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.