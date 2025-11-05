“We feel so lucky to be nearly five years into this with people on both sides of the counter that have been with us since day one.”
Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said the evening was a “celebration of what makes central Hamilton thrive”.
“[Our] businesses, our people, our experiences.
“It is an honour to recognise the talent, hard work, and resilience of our businesses.
“It is through dedication, passion and determination that the business community has turned Hamilton central into a place where people want to be.”
Spark Business returned for the eighth year as the main sponsor of the awards.
Spark Business business lead Fabian Pathirana said they were proud to be on board again.
“The businesses recognised tonight are creating opportunities, building community, and showcasing exactly why people love being in the heart of our city.”
Award winners
Activity
Winner – Waikato Society of Arts
Runner-up – Last Place
Highly Commended – Meteor Theatre
Customer Service
Winner – Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery
Runner-up – Journey + Co
Highly Commended - True Store
Eat & Drink – Bars & Restaurants
Winner - Gothenburg
Runner Up – Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery
Highly Commended - Palate
Eat & Drink – Daytime
Winner - Cream Eatery
Runner-up - Frank
Highly Commended – Rüdi’s Bakehouse
Established Business
Winner – Goldsmiths Gallery
Runner-up – Snapshot Photo Warehouse
Highly Commended – Texas Radio
Health & Beauty
Winner – O-Studio
Runner-up – Loren Ashley Skin Clinic
Highly Commended – The Piercing Shop
New Business
Winner – Tipsy Putt
Runner-up – O-Studio
Highly Commended – Saigon ‘60s
Not for Profit
Winner – Dress for Success
Runner-up – The Meteor Theatre
Highly Commended – Breast Cancer Research Trust
Professional Services
Winner – Harkness Henry
Runner-up – Brainchild
Highly Commended – Soda
Public Good
Winner – Dumpling House
Runner-up – Fun Zone
Highly Commended – Cream Eatery
Shopping
Winner - Again & Again Consignment
Runner Up - True Store
Highly Commended - Journey + Co