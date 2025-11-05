The Love The Centre Awards took place at the K'aute Pasifika fale. Photo / Ruth Gilmour Photography

This year’s winners of the Love the Centre Awards have been announced.

The annual awards, run by Hamilton Central Business Association, celebrate businesses that make Hamilton’s CBD a destination.

The ceremony was held at the K’aute Pasifika fale with catering – including a tiramisu bar – by Cream Eatery, which also took out an award in the category Daytime – Eat and Drink.

On social media, Cream Eatery said they were “so stoked” to come away with a win and a highly commended recognition in the Local Good category.

“Big thank you to our hard-working team, our customers and everyone that enjoys what we do.