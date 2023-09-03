Kapiti New World owner Ali Young on selling the winning ticket. Video / Mark Mitchell

Two Waikato players are in the money after winning second division Lotto in Saturday night’s draw.

One, who bought their ticket at Countdown Paeroa, also won Powerball second division, picking up a prize of $32,500.

The other ticket, bought at Paper Plus Morrinsville, won $20,054.

There was one other Powerball second division winner, a ticket sold on MyLotto to a Christchurch player, and 18 second division winners in total.

Meanwhile, a player from Wairoa will be starting the month on a high after winning $10.3 million in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa.

The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball first fivision and $333,333 from Lotto first division.

The winner is the eleventh Powerball multimillionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $37.125 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Paraparaumu.

A MyLotto player in Hamilton won $10.5 million playing Powerball in February this year.

Two other players won $333,333 with Lotto first division. The winning tickets were sold at Fresh Choice Geraldine in Geraldine and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

A Hamilton player won $400,000 Lotto Strike Four in last Wednesday night’s draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.