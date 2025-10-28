Advertisement
Updated

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood crashes couple’s Hobbiton wedding

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
5 mins to read

Actor Elijah Wood, aka Frodo, crashes a wedding at Hobbiton. Video / Hobbiton Tours

A bride and groom were treated to their own kind of adventure when their Hobbiton wedding was “crashed” by a celebrity.

Sharik and Jessica Burgess-Stride, of Rotorua, were getting married at the tourist spot on Monday when suddenly, Hollywood actor Elijah Wood, aka Frodo the Hobbit, came to congratulate them.

