“I watched the movies as a child and loved it. Then I started to collect memorabilia and watched the movies again and again.”
His favourite was The Fellowship of the Ring, the first in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, because of the “innocence of the Hobbits and the general warmth” of it.
“And every time you rewatch it, it always holds up.”
Sharik has visited Hobbiton five times and over the years has accumulated several pieces of memorabilia, including maps, props, cups, and even self-made carvings inspired by ones he has seen at Hobbiton.
His and Jessica’s engagement, however, had not been Lord of The Rings-themed, and was inspired by their love of puzzles and games instead.
Fergusson said he had been officiating weddings since 2021, but had never had a celebrity “wedding crasher” before.
“Being at Hobbiton, you are surrounded by everything LOTR and the theme was weaved through the ceremony, gestures and guest attire (and mine) but I never expected it to go that one step further with a real-life cast member.”
Fergusson said it had been a fantastic moment for everybody.
“Elijah was so caring and just wanted to offer his congratulations to the happy couple.”
On social media, photographer Cath Ullyett took credit for the moment.
“While [Sharik and Jessica] were signing their wedding documents, Elijah and his family were escorted past the ceremony garden, and had stopped to watch,” she wrote.
“After the couple had finished signing, I rushed around to meet him and asked him to come and have a few photos with the couple.
“Being the gentleman he is, he didn’t want to interfere, however, with some friendly encouragement he stepped in and was welcomed by all.”
Hobbiton Movie Set said Wood and a few of the other cast members from the trilogies were in New Zealand for the Armageddon Expo in Auckland over the weekend and Wood decided to re-visit the Hobbiton Movie Set.
“Elijah was back enjoying some time in Hobbiton but wasn’t aware there was a wedding happening until he saw it taking place in front of one of the bright yellow Hobbit Holes near Gandalf’s Cutting, the entry to Hobbiton Movie Set,” Forrest said.
“When he saw the couple and their guests dressed as Hobbits, he knew it was a celebration he couldn’t miss.”
He said Hobbiton Movie Set hosted weddings for about 100 couples every year.
“While we do occasionally have cast members from the films and other VIP guests visit Hobbiton Movie Set, joining in the festivities of a wedding was an absolute first and very special.
“Elijah, helping us create an extra magical moment for this special wedding couple, is something we are so thrilled to have shared in - there is no one more qualified to oversee the exchange of the One Ring to rule them all.”
