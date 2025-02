A trailer came off its logging truck and rolled off the road in Whangamatā on Waihi/Whangamatā Rd, near Parakiwai Quarry Rd. File photo / NZME

A logging truck trailer rolled off the road in Whangamatā this morning.

The incident happened on Waihi/Whangamatā Rd, near Parakiwai Quarry Rd about 10.20am.

Dramatic photos on social media showed the trailer tipped on its side with logs falling out.

Police said there were no injuries to report however, the road was partially blocked.

NZTA has been approached for comment on whether the road is still blocked.