I have lived and worked in Waipā since 1998. As principal of Cambridge Primary School for the past 17 years, I’ve led a large organisation through periods of growth and change, managing staff, budgets, and community expectations. I’ve worked closely with parents, iwi, local businesses, and government agencies.

2. What would you do to address the growth of the district?

Waipā, as a tier 1 district, is one of the fastest-growing districts in New Zealand. Growth brings opportunities, but it also puts pressure on infrastructure, rates, and our communities. Council must plan better - not just chase growth but manage it. That means that, where growth will happen, it is planned, ensuring infrastructure is in place before development, protecting our best farmland from sprawl, and enabling smart, higher-density housing in the right places.

3. What - if anything - would you do to balance the needs of urban communities with the needs of rural communities?

Waipā is proudly both rural and urban. Farmers are the backbone of our economy, while towns like Cambridge and Te Awamutu are thriving service hubs of business and culture. The challenge is fairness. Rural ratepayers often feel they pay more and get less. I will push for transparent rating, proper investment in rural roads and bridges, and decision-making that respects farming as a core activity.

4. Would you support an amalgamation of all Waikato councils?

Not immediately. Bigger is not always better. If amalgamations are forced, it risks creating large, distant bureaucracies that lose touch with local communities. Waipā has its own identity and priorities, and these can be diluted in a super-council model.

5. What is your view on the future of Māori wards?

I respect that Māori wards are a decision for each council in consultation with its community. Partnership with mana whenua is important and must be done in a way that builds trust across the whole community. I have found having Māori representation around the council table to be beneficial.

6. In your view, what is the biggest challenge the district is facing over the next term? How will you approach it?

The biggest challenge is financial sustainability. Costs are rising, debt is high, and ratepayers are struggling. At the same time, we face demands for infrastructure to meet growth, and pressure from central government reforms. We must plan properly. My approach is to focus on essentials first: roads, water, and core services.

7. What new projects would you like to see the new council support?

I want the council to look harder at all existing and any new projects to ascertain whether they can be funded in partnership rather than fully on the rates bill. For example, community facilities like the Cambridge Library/Community Hub could be delivered through a trust model, attracting donations and sponsorship, not just ratepayer debt. I also want to see stronger investment in rural roading and sensible infrastructure upgrades that enable housing where people actually want to live.

8. Why should people vote for you to become mayor?

Because I will put ratepayers first. I am not a career politician. I am a community leader who has given back to Waipā and wants a council that is open, fair, and financially responsible.