“The three of us [mayoral candidates O’Regan, St Pierre and Pettit] said from the start that whatever the result is going to be, we would support each other, and I feel like that’s really happening.”

Pettit said he didn’t want to get too far ahead of himself in terms of new projects, saying the immediate focus would be on “developing a new team” and “a different way of doing things”.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about in the community and listening to the people to make decisions for the betterment of our district.”

However, for Pettit, winning the mayoralty doesn’t come without a little bit of heartbreak, as he will step back from being Cambridge Primary School’s principal.

“I had many children come up to me, so it’s bittersweet.

“It’s been something I’ve done since I was 21 ... so the last day is going to be pretty emotional.”

On social media, O’Regan congratulated Pettit and said it had been “the greatest privilege to serve” as mayor.

“My time as your Mayor of Waipā has now drawn to a close. As I look back, I reflect with pride on the many achievements we have shared together, and with humility on the challenges we have faced as a community.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to Mike Pettit and wish him every success in serving the people of our wonderful district.

“To all those who have supported me over the last nine years, thank you.

“This chapter closes with immense gratitude in my heart for the trust placed in me, the friendships forged, and the opportunity to give back to a community that means everything to me.”

With special votes still to be counted, some ward results remain close.

According to preliminary results, Jo Davies-Colley (3906 votes), Roger Gordon (2658 votes), Aidhean Camson (2066 votes) and Pip Kempthorne (1973 votes) have been provisionally elected.

However, this could change after special votes are counted, with Dave Marinkovich (currently 1930 votes) and Hope Spooner (1904 votes) currently in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

The preliminary results also show Shane Walsh (2229 votes so far), Dean Taylor (2140 votes) and Marcus Gower (1627 votes) have been elected to the Te Awamutu and Kihikihi Ward.

Clare St Pierre (1904 votes so far) and Les Bennett (1564 votes) have been provisionally elected to the Pirongia and Kakepuku Ward.

Mike Montgomerie was elected unopposed as the Maungatautari Ward councillor.

The Waipā Māori Ward seat went to Dale-Maree Morgan with 512 votes so far. The second candidate, Yvonne Waho, received 422 votes.

The majority of Waipā voters (9095 votes) want to see the Māori Ward removed for the 2028 election. So far, 6772 votes were in favour of keeping the ward.

The district also voted for 10 members across the Cambridge and Te Awamutu Community Boards and their subdivisions.

So far, the voter turnout excluding special votes sits at 41.25%, slightly up from the last election with 39.65%.

Final results are expected on Thursday, October 16, after this edition went to print.

