Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Local Elections 2025: Waipā elects Mike Pettit as new mayor

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Waipā's new Mayor is Mike Pettit.

Waipā's new Mayor is Mike Pettit.

Waipā Mayor Mike Pettit is looking forward to “getting out and about in the community” once he has officially received the mayoral chains.

According to preliminary results, Pettit received 7044 votes, followed by former mayor Susan O’Regan with 5822 votes and Clare St Pierre with 3748.

Pettit told the Waikato he was excited to have become mayor.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save