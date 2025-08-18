Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Waikato District Council. Photo / Supplied

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, and candidate nominations have now closed. In Waikato, 31 people have put their names forward to represent the district as mayor or councillor.

The Waikato district mayoralty will be a two-horse race between incumbent Jacqui Church and former councillor and Hamilton by-election candidate Aksel Bech.

For the single vacancy in the Huntly General Ward, three people, real estate agent Michael Cresswell and former councillor Frank McInally, as well as current councillor David Whyte, put their names forward.

There are four people standing for the two vacancies in the Newcastle-Ngāruawāhia General Ward.

They are current community board member Dianne Firth, Grant Coombes and Ganga Sudhan, as well as current councillor Eugene Patterson.