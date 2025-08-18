Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Waikato positions on council, community boards draw in 78 nominations

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Waikato District Council. Photo / Supplied

Waikato District Council. Photo / Supplied

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, and candidate nominations have now closed. In Waikato, 31 people have put their names forward to represent the district as mayor or councillor.

The Waikato district mayoralty will be a two-horse race between incumbent Jacqui Church and former

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save