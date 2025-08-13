Completed voting papers must be returned by noon on Saturday, October 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Completed voting papers must be returned by noon on Saturday, October 11.

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, with candidate nominations now closed. In Thames-Coromandel, 29 people have put their names forward to represent the district.

Six of those are vying for the mayoralty, including incumbent Len Salt who hopes to get re-elected.

The other candidates are previous council candidate Steve Hart, Patrick Kerr, Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki chief executive Denise Messiter, James Subritzky and current councillor Peter Revell.

Hart is also standing for a seat in the Thames Ward.

For the Coromandel-Colville General Ward, two candidates, Robert Barry Ashman and current councillor John Morrissey, are contesting the single vacancy.