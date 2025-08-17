The largest contest will be in the Tokoroa Ward, where 16 candidates are vying for six seats.
In addition to Smith-Holley and Barnes, Ray Adlam, Tony Herlihy, real estate agent Ani Lipscombe, Frank McIsaac, local vet Nick Portas, previous councillor Peter Schulte, Michael Thomas, Forest and Bird regional conservation manager Elvisa van der Leden, 2023 general election candidate Gordon Wilson and current councillors Hamish Daine, Thomas Lee, Bill Machen, Maria Te Kanawa and Josiah Teokotai are standing for election.
Tīrau Ward councillor Kerry Purdy has been elected unopposed.
The Tīrau Community Board has also been elected unopposed: Chris Hunt, Graham Singers, Mandeep Singh and Fiona Van Lent were the only candidates.
Voting papers will be delivered from Tuesday, September 9. Polls close at noon on Saturday, October 11.
In the 2022 local elections, South Waikato recorded a turnout of 45.7%.