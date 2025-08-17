Already a subscriber? Sign in here

South Waikato District Council in Tokoroa. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, and candidate nominations have now closed. In South Waikato, 30 people have put their names forward to represent the district.

Of those, seven people have thrown their hats in the ring for the mayoralty.

They are incumbent Gary Petley, David Barnes, Jeremy Hall, Zed Latinovic, Greg Mark, Joshua Michael Smith-Holley, and current councillor Sandra Wallace.

Smith-Holley and Barnes are also standing in the Tokoroa Ward, and Wallace and Latinovic are also standing in the Putāruru Ward.

In addition to her and Latinovic, five candidates are standing for the ward’s three seats: George Dixon, Sapphire Marama, Danny Scott, Dave Shaw and current councillor Hans Nelis.