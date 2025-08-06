Aside from the above, there are 22 candidates standing for the six vacancies in Hamilton’s East ward.

They are: business director Rachel Afeaki, Stuart Aitken, Act party candidate Preet Dhaliwal, Marie Hamilton, Louise Harvey, Suhair Hassan, former council candidate Horiana Henderson, Peter Humphreys, Tim Hunt, previous council candidate Jason Jonassen, Leo Liu, Danielle Marks, Alexander Mcconnochie, former Labour MP Sue Moroney, previous council candidate Jenny Nand, Jono Ng, Turi Robinson, former Labour MP Jamie Strange, Jackie Talbot, as well as current councillors Andrew Bydder, Anna Casey-Cox and Maxine Van Oosten.

Current councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf announced last month she would be stepping down to spend more time with her family.

She served on the council for two terms.

On LinkedIn, Naidoo-Rauf said the decision to step down hadn’t been easy.

“But the passing of my beautiful mum earlier this year reminded me to slow down and be present for my family, for life beyond the busy rhythm of public service.

“I’m proud to have been the first South African-born and Indian-descent councillor elected in Hamilton, and one of the very few to welcome a baby while in office.”

Candidate nominations closed last week. Voting opens in September.

In the West ward, 13 candidates, aside from Taylor and Thomson, have put their names forward for the six vacancies.

They are: Paul Alforque, Matthew Beveridge, Modern Transport Group chief financial officer Mark Flyger, Act candidate Nidhita Gosai, previous council candidate Mesh Macdonald, Allan Mckie, JP and celebrant Graeme Mead, previous council candidate Michael West, and Roderick Young, as well as current councillors Louise Hutt, Angela O’Leary, Emma Pike and Geoff Taylor.

Current councillor Ewan Wilson announced in July that he would not seek re-election and would be taking up a job as a Commissioner of the Environment Court.

Wilson has been a councillor for 18 years across six terms.

Announcing his decision on social media, he said it was time for a new chapter.

“I’ve genuinely loved being part of the conversations and decisions that have helped shape our city ... but the time feels right.

“I’ve recently been appointed as a Commissioner of the Environment Court, starting in early 2026. While it’s a shift in direction, I’ll remain based here in Hamilton and very much part of our community.”

In the Kirikiriroa Maaori ward, six candidates have announced their candidacy for the two vacancies.

They are: Jarrad Gallagher, Lawrence Jensen, Robbie Neha, Andrew Pope, Jahvaya Wheki and current councillor Maria Huata.

Current councillor Moko Tauariki is not seeking re-election.

Nominations closed last week.

Candidate profiles will be published on the council’s website soon.

Voting packs will start arriving in the mail from September 9.

Voters are asked to post their ballots by October 7 to guarantee they will arrive in time to be counted.

There is no online voting.

Until October 11, voting papers can also be hand-delivered to the council’s office in Garden Place or dropped off at ballot box locations around the city.

Votes received after midday on October 11, won’t be counted.

Alongside the candidates, Hamiltonians will be asked to vote in a binding poll on whether the city’s Kirikiriroa Maaori ward should continue beyond the 2028 election.

In the 2022 local election, only 29.4% of eligible Hamiltonians voted.

For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/election.