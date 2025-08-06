Advertisement
Local elections 2025: Meet the Hamilton City Council candidates

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read

There are 52 candidates standing for Hamilton in the upcoming elections. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The countdown to the local elections is officially on, with candidate nominations now closed. In Hamilton, 52 people have put their names forward to represent the city.

Of those, 12 are mayoral candidates, hoping to fill the shoes of outgoing mayor Paula Southgate, who announced she would step down earlier

