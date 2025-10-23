Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Local elections 2025: Hamilton mayor and new councillors sworn in

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

New mayor Tim Macindoe and councillors.

New mayor Tim Macindoe and councillors.

Hamilton City has ushered a mix of fresh faces, returning voices and historic firsts to the council – as its new mayor and 14 councillors were officially sworn in on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place in Civic Square outside the council chambers, as requested by new mayor Tim Macindoe.

“I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save