“[My] focus is on leading this council to create a financially strong city that delivers the basics well, relieves pressure on ratepayers, and continues to invest wisely in what makes Hamilton special and supports economic growth.

“I value the unique skills and perspectives that each councillor brings to the table.

“By harnessing these and working constructively together, we will build a strong future for our city.”

Macindoe secured 18,725 votes in the race for the mayoralty, with Sarah Thomson earning the second-highest amount of votes at 10,183.

In the binding Māori ward poll, Hamilton residents voted to retain the Kirikiriroa ward, with 19,190 votes to “keep” and 16,320 to “remove”.

The voter turnout was 33%, well below ideal levels, Macindoe said, and he hoped to achieve some improvements before the next election.

Former Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate and new Hamilton mayor Tim Macindoe. Photo /Tom Eley

Councillors elected in the West Ward were Geoff Taylor, Thomson, Graeme Mead, Meshweyla MacDonald, Angela O’Leary and Emma Pike.

The East Ward will be represented by Rachel Karalus, Andrew Bydder, Anna Casey-Cox, Jamie Strange, Leo Liu and Sue Moroney.

Maria Huata and Robbie Neha have been elected in the Māori ward.

Macindoe congratulated the new and returning councillors and offered condolences for those who had lost their wards to new candidates, saying he knew the feeling all too well.

“I have known success and defeat in almost equal measure, so I understand your deep disappointment.”

Mayor Tim Macindoe and Councillor Robbie Neha at the swearing in ceremony

Macindoe has contested 11 elections, nine for Parliament, one for the Hamilton City Council East Ward last year and the recent Hamilton mayoralty.

Macindoe also thanked former Mayor Paula Southgate and her husband, Greg Forsyth, for their words of encouragement during his campaign.

“Her commitment to local government has been inspiring.

“We wish you and Greg all the best for life after council.”

Seven new councillors have been elected, among them Pasifika leader Karalus, who became the first Polynesian councillor to be elected to the Hamilton City Council.

Rachel Karalus is sworn in my Hamilton Mayor Tim Macindoe.

Fellow first-time councillor MacDonald said she was looking forward to robust debates in the council chamber.

“There are many, many challenges for us to address.

“I hope that along the path of building financial discipline, delivering core services well, that we can also build, maintain, and extend the civic spirit of our city.

“I’m looking forward to some robust debate.”

Mead, a sports commentator (and sports radio show host for NZME), JP and long-time community advocate, said he was humbled by his election victory and celebrated with his wife at the swearing-in ceremony.

Macindoe and Graeme Mead. Photo/Tom Eley

“She’ll ground me for this, but without her beside me, there’s no way I could have achieved what I could achieve.”

Former Labour MP and now councillor Moroney said she wanted to ensure that all residents’ voices in Hamilton were represented in council. She defined herself as woke.

“I am proud to be a wokester.”

Fellow former Labour MP Jamie Strange addressed young voters in his speech, urging them to get involved in local elections.

“Young people, if you put yourself forward and you start being a leader, anything is possible.

“We want to hear your voice, and we want to work with you in terms of our city.”

Huata said in her speech she wanted to ensure that community members of all ethnic backgrounds knew that, no matter where they were from, Hamilton was a place for everyone.

The next council meeting will take place on November 6.

The deputy mayor and committee structures have not yet been announced.

Tom Eley is a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. He previously worked for the Weekend Sun and Sunlive.