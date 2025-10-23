“[My] focus is on leading this council to create a financially strong city that delivers the basics well, relieves pressure on ratepayers, and continues to invest wisely in what makes Hamilton special and supports economic growth.
“I value the unique skills and perspectives that each councillor brings to the table.
“By harnessing these and working constructively together, we will build a strong future for our city.”
Mead, a sports commentator (and sports radio show host for NZME), JP and long-time community advocate, said he was humbled by his election victory and celebrated with his wife at the swearing-in ceremony.
“She’ll ground me for this, but without her beside me, there’s no way I could have achieved what I could achieve.”
Former Labour MP and now councillor Moroney said she wanted to ensure that all residents’ voices in Hamilton were represented in council. She defined herself as woke.
“I am proud to be a wokester.”
Fellow former Labour MP Jamie Strange addressed young voters in his speech, urging them to get involved in local elections.