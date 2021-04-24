Local crafters add to giant poppy and star flown around NZ

Te Kowhai based pilots Paul Brydon and Michael Foote flew down to Taupo to pick up the giant poppy and star. They were welcomed by people from Linda Jones Retirement Village. Photo / Supplied

Te Kowhai based pilots Paul Brydon and Michael Foote flew down to Taupo to pick up the giant poppy and star. They were welcomed by people from Linda Jones Retirement Village. Photo / Supplied

A fundraiser dubbed The Poppy & Star Flight Project came through Hamilton last weekend on a national tour to raise funds for the RSA, NZ Warbirds Association, and The Starship Foundation.

The brainchild of travel broker Melanie Salisbury, who has a business planning and escorting aviation tours, saw a giant poppy and star flown around New Zealand for four weeks in the lead up to this year's Anzac Day.

"We gathered hand knitted poppies at each destination from local crafters, these were added to our giant poppy and star and flown to the next stop, creating impressive works of art as we went.

"Donations were collected along the way, and a welcome party in each destination on the route awaited," says Salisbury.

At the end of the journey, the artworks will be donated to charity, with the star going to The Starship Foundation, and the poppy going to the RSA.

Local pilots Paul Brydon and Michael Foote collected the poppy and star from Taupo and landed at Te Kowhai Aerodrome just outside Hamilton on Sunday.

They were met by Ann-Maree Vincent and the artworks taken to Linda Jones Retirement Village in Hamilton where guests joined them for tea and cakes, children's activities and to see the village knitters adding their poppies to the artworks.

The Poppy & Star Flight departed from Ardmore Airport on March 26 with a Harvard aircraft flying to Thames for the first of the welcome events. Over 30 volunteer pilots each flew a sector on the flight, carrying the poppy and star to the next destination.

"It's all about bringing the local community and schools together to raise funds and support those who fought for our freedom, as well as those families whose children are dealing with illness and challenges presently too," says Salisbury.

The flight will also help keep aviation history alive through the NZ Warbirds Association.

Donations can be made for poppies, stars and aeroplanes by visiting www.poppyflight.co.nz/donate

Surplus red poppies are being added to a beautiful Poppy Dress which is being auctioned on Trade Me to help raise money for the RSA's Poppy Appeal.