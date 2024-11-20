Members of the Lions Club of Taupo Pakeke continue their amazing work to generate funds for the community.

Members of the Lions Club of Taupo Pakeke continue their amazing work to generate funds for the community.

Members of the Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke, whose ages range from 70 to over 90, continue their amazing work to generate funds for the community.

During Labour Weekend alone they put in the hours over three days helping to operate the running of the Lakeland Lions train on the Tongariro South Domain.

Members were also active at the Kinloch Country Fair where they sold the popular Lions Christmas Cakes, as well as items like bird feeders and rat traps.

The sale of Lions Christmas Cakes now continues in the town and members are making every effort to sell these to generate more funds.

In addition, members were seen at the newly opened NPD service station on opening day operating a barbecue.