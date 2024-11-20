Advertisement
Lions Club Taupō Pakeke put in the fundraising hours despite grand ages

By Bevan Choat
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Members of the Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke, whose ages range from 70 to over 90, continue their amazing work to generate funds for the community.

During Labour Weekend alone they put in the hours over three days helping to operate the running of the Lakeland Lions train on the Tongariro South Domain.

Members were also active at the Kinloch Country Fair where they sold the popular Lions Christmas Cakes, as well as items like bird feeders and rat traps.

The sale of Lions Christmas Cakes now continues in the town and members are making every effort to sell these to generate more funds.

In addition, members were seen at the newly opened NPD service station on opening day operating a barbecue.

To cap it all off members dressed up the Lions Train, and surrounds to operate the train on Halloween.

When asked about the efforts and activities of members Pakeke Club President Ian Foster said “For their age, our members are amazing in what they carry out, so many activities in order to generate funds for the community.”

“We are a small group and always looking out for new members keen enough to do the tasks and we also to enjoy the social side of our club and the great comradery,” said Foster.

Individuals, groups or organisations wanting financial assistance from the club are invited to apply in writing to outline their needs. Applicants may be asked to appear at one of the regular meetings to put forward their case.

The Club meets every second Tuesday at the Women’s Clubrooms in Story Place from midday.

Beneficiaries from funds raised by the club over the past few months have included the Greenlea Helicopter, Taupo Pride, Dementia Lakes, Toys under the Christmas tree, the Wairoa Floods Appeal, Women’s Refuge, Taupo Waka Ama Club, Autism New Zealand, Cancer Society Lions Lodge, Food bank Taupo, Waipahihi Botanical Society and a Taupo-Nui-a-Tia student for a London Science venture.

Bevan Choat is a retired sports journalist and radio sports commentator with 32 years of experience.

