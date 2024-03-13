2022 Waikato Rugby pre-season squad member Levi Reweti has returned home to Taranaki. Photo / Jesse Wood

Former University of Waikato Rugby Club and 2022 Waikato pre-season squad member Levi Reweti has returned home to join the 2024 Yarrows Taranaki Bulls extended training group.

A product of New Plymouth Boys’ High School, the midfielder has been a strong member of the university club over the past few seasons.

Reweti is joined by former University of Waikato Rugby Club forward Jackson Morgan in the extended group.

Morgan represented the Waikato Rugby Under-19s in 2017.

Former Te Awamutu Sports and Hong Kong international Josh Dowsing is also in the group.

An extension of the Taranaki Rugby Academy and the Bulls contracted squad, the 2024 Yarrows Taranaki Bulls extended training group has been working on their fitness and skill development before the CMK Chartered Accountants Club Rugby season.

The extended training group allows players who show potential to represent the Bulls to get a taste of the environment and ultimately improve on their club seasons before the 2024 Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship.

Working in collaboration with Taranaki clubs, it allows Bulls head coach Neil Barnes to build depth in CMK Club Rugby and identify talent ahead of the season.

“We’ve seen the benefit the extended training group has provided over the past few seasons. Clubs are motivated to upskill their players and we’re keen to build depth across multiple positions. It’s a win-win for CMK Club Rugby and the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls,” Barnes said.

Each club has the opportunity to nominate players they see as being of Bulls’ calibre, working in tandem with Taranaki Rugby to develop local players, as well as talent from outside the region that clubs have brought into their squads.

The extended training group will now be involved in CMK Club Rugby, with a reduced squad selected at the end of round one.

