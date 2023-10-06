An artist's rendering of the new Waipā District Council pensioner units in Leamington. Image / Waipā District Council

Construction of Waipā's newest pensioner housing units will start next month following a $3.6 million dollar contract being awarded to Livingstone Building New Zealand Ltd.

The project would see 10 new one-bedroom units constructed at Leamington’s Vaile Court.

They would be built to a 6 Homestar rating which meant they would use less power and water than houses built to the usual minimum building standard, with the aim of making them warmer, drier, and healthier.

Property services manager David Varcoe said there was a lot of interest in the project and the calibre of tenders was high.

“We know Waipā needs more pensioner housing and Livingstone have successfully completed a wide range of projects throughout the district with quality workmanship,” he said.

The council would own and maintain the units under a lease agreement, but the tenants and rental process would be managed by Habitat for Humanity.

The council currently provides housing for 107 older people in seven complexes across the district. There are 78 people on the waiting list.

The units are expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

