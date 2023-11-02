Kiwis legend Tawera Nikau (left) with Kangaroos hooker Harry Grant at Tūrangawaewae Marae. Photo / Jesse Wood

Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, close to the heart of Waikato rugby league and Māori culture, is not usually the place you’d expect to find Australian rugby league players.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pacific Rugby League Championships grand final clash with the Kiwis at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato, the Kangaroos squad were welcomed onto Waikato soil with a special appearance by King Tūheitia.

During the pōwhiri, the Kangaroos were mesmerised by haka and waiata - a new experience for many as the team haven’t played in New Zealand since 2018.

Students from local schools Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Bernard Fergusson, Ngāruawāhia High School, Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga and Nga Taiatea Wharekura were involved in the haka and waiata.

Many community organisations including rugby league teams - Ngāruawāhia Panthers, Taniwharau and Tūrangawaewae - and former Kiwis and NRL star Tawera Nikau were also in attendance.

“Both our nations have a rich history together. I know that we go away today with a deeper understanding of New Zealand and Māori culture,” Kangaroos head coach Mal Meninga graciously said.

“We acknowledge and say thank you to the Māori King Tūheitia. It’s been a very humbling experience. We feel very privileged to be on this ceremonial courtyard with you and look forward to Saturday night’s game. Thank you very, very much.”

Kangaroos players are welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae Marae. Photo / Jesse Wood

South Sydney Rabbitohs and Kangaroos second-rower Cameron Murray, 25, was one of the players to experience his first pōwhiri, while the likes of Selwyn Cobbo and Nicho Hynes were introduced during the Indigenous All Stars campaign in Rotorua earlier this year.

“It was really cool actually. Obviously, I’m really honoured and privileged to be here to experience something like that and pay our respects to the King and the Māori community,” Murray said.

“It’s pretty special and one of the privileges you get when you’re in such a great team like this. It was awesome to be here.”

Murray mentioned how the talented squad wish to uphold the legacy and play to the standards of what it means to represent the Kangaroos.

“Playing for your country, you’re representing your country and your family but also yourself and the journey that you’ve been on,” he said.

“[We] speak a lot about honouring the greats and respecting our history but we’re also doing our best to create our own history and our own legacy in this jersey. Create some stories that future generations will look back on and try to honour as well.

“It’s a huge honour for me and I love every game I get to run out there in this jersey, I never take it for granted. It’s going to be another big game on Saturday.

“Thanks for welcoming us here. [I’ve] heard so much about how big the rugby league community is here so expecting a lot of passionate fans to turn out and hoping that everyone can do their best to support the great game of rugby league and the history of two great nations.”

Cameron Murray of the Kangaroos celebrates his try during the 2023 Pacific Championships rugby league match against the Kiwis at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

As opposed to the Kiwis, who have named an unchanged 17 from last week’s 36-18 loss in Melbourne, the Kangaroos have opted to add extra physicality to their team.

Forwards Payne Haas, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Liam Martin return to the lineup after playing key roles in the Kangaroos’ opening-round win over Samoa.

“We’ve adopted a squad mentality right from the start of the championships, and every player and support staff member has played a part in getting us to where we currently are,” Meninga said.

“Unfortunately some great players have missed out, but that’s the nature of the beast at international level when you’ve got such a high-calibre playing group all putting their hands up, and all buying into the culture of what this Australian team is about.

“We’ve settled on a really strong team and combinations that have worked well for us in the past. Ultimately it is now about continuing the momentum we’ve built and delivering a performance that Australian supporters can be proud of this Saturday.”

In the past 26 years, New Zealand and Australia have faced off just 15 times on this side of the Tasman, the Kiwis claiming six wins to Australia’s eight, with one draw.

The match to decide the inaugural Pacific Championships champion kicks off at 5pm, with the curtain-raiser, the Physical Disability Rugby League Kiwis v PDRL Kiwis A, starting at 3pm.

Tickets for the Pacific Championships grand final are on sale at Ticketek.

The Kangaroos rugby league team gather with Maori royalty at Tūrangawaewae Marae. Photo / Jesse Wood

Kangaroos starting team:

1. James Tedesco (c), 2. Dylan Edwards, 3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 4. Kotoni Staggs, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Payne Haas, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. Cameron Murray, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo.

Interchange:

14. Harry Grant, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Patrick Carrigan, 17. Reuben Cotter.

Reserves:

18. Nicho Hynes, 19. Thomas Flegler, 20. Selwyn Cobbo, 21. Jake Trbojevic.





