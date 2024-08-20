Nicole Purdom of Canterbury scores the match winning try against Waikato at Rugby Park, Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

The Waitomo Group: Waikato Rugby FPC side suffered its first loss of the 2024 Farah Palmer Cup, going down 10-7 to Canterbury in terrible weather conditions in Christchurch.

The home team opened the scoring early when Waikato were penalised for being offside in their own half, allowing Canterbury to take a penalty shot at goal.

Abigail Paton was successful for the penalty and put them in the lead 3-0 after seven minutes.

Due to the poor conditions, both teams struggled with handling and it took another 33 minutes for the next points to be scored.

Waikato hooker Grace Houpapa-Barrett took her 2024 tally to four tries after she took the ball from the back of the ruck and drove over under the posts from 5m out to score the first try of the match.