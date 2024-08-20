Advertisement
Last-minute heartbreak for Waikato as Canterbury claims narrow win

By Waikato Rugby
Waikato Herald·
Nicole Purdom of Canterbury scores the match winning try against Waikato at Rugby Park, Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

The Waitomo Group: Waikato Rugby FPC side suffered its first loss of the 2024 Farah Palmer Cup, going down 10-7 to Canterbury in terrible weather conditions in Christchurch.

The home team opened the scoring early when Waikato were penalised for being offside in their own half, allowing Canterbury to take a penalty shot at goal.

Abigail Paton was successful for the penalty and put them in the lead 3-0 after seven minutes.

Due to the poor conditions, both teams struggled with handling and it took another 33 minutes for the next points to be scored.

Waikato hooker Grace Houpapa-Barrett took her 2024 tally to four tries after she took the ball from the back of the ruck and drove over under the posts from 5m out to score the first try of the match.

Pivot Chelsea Semple added the extras and Waikato took the lead 7-3 right on halftime.

Early in the second half, Semple had a chance to extend Waikato’s lead to seven points after Canterbury was penalised for not releasing the player in the tackle.

But she unfortunately missed her shot at goal.

At the midway point of the second half, the home team put themselves back in front when Nicole Purdom crossed to score their first try.

Paton was successful with the conversion and Canterbury led 10-7.

Waikato had a chance right on full time to sneak a win but the ball was lost in contact and Canterbury held on to the narrow win.

Canterbury 10 (Nicole Purdom try; Abigail Paton 1 conversion, 1 penalty)

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC 7 (Grace Houpapa-Barrett try; Chelsea Semple 1 conversion)

HT: 3-7

