Some of the Kirikiriroa Scout Group now united with the St Peter's group. Photo / Supplied

Kirikiriroa and Saint Peter's Scout groups are joining forces to offer land and sea scouting opportunities to their members.

Together, the groups have offered scouting to Kirikiriroa Hamilton for a combined 164 years.

Saint Peter's Sea Scout Group, with a hall at Saint Peter's Park in Lorne St and a boatshed at Lake Rotoroa, is one of New Zealand's oldest. It was formed in 1908 when Lieutenant Colonel David Cossgrove brought scouting to New Zealand the year after it was founded in the UK by Sir Robert Baden-Powell.

Saint Peter's Scout Group has a 114-year history of teaching boating and water safety adventure skills.

Kirikiriroa Scout Group has operated from Grandview Rd, Kirikiriroa-Hamilton, since 2020. It formerly met at Saint Columba's Parish Hall as Saint Columba's Scout Group from its formation in 1972.

Kirikiriroa, and previously Saint Columba's Scout Group, has a 50-year history of teaching camping, emergency, tramping, and vertical (abseiling and rock climbing) skills to its members.

Kirikiriroa and Saint Peter's Scout Group welcomes members aged between 5 and 26 and all genders, ethnicities, and religions to its Kea Club, Cub Pack, Scout Troop, and Venturer Unit. It is also a Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award Unit.

Youth members choose whether they wear the grey Land Scout uniform of Kirikiriroa or the navy-blue Sea Scout uniform of St Peter's. Regardless, all youth have the chance to learn land and water-based adventure skills.

The group will alternate between land Scout and sea Scout opening and closing traditions.

"This partnership is a win-win for the youth of Kirikiriroa and St Peter's," said group Leader Chris Gardner.

"It will enable both groups to better deliver on the purpose of Scouting, which is to empower youth through adventurous experiences to lead lives that make a positive difference.

"We are stronger together."

Group Leader Scott Aitken said: "Kirikiriroa Scout Group (formerly Saint Columba's Scout Group) has been forced to relocate in two consecutive years, and as the only land Scout group serving the Western side of Kirikiriroa, it was important to ensure we had stability for our youth to fulfil their adventurous dreams. The joining of Kirikiriroa and Saint Peter's is the realisation of a lot of hard work to ensure the youth of both groups continue to benefit from the strength of knowledge across the combined team of Kaiārahi (coach/mentor)."

"The enthusiasm of the youth and their families in the opportunities going forwards with this combined group is great to see," said group chairman Steve Adams. "We have plenty of scope to include new members who may wish to see what scouting has to offer in 2022".

Scouts Aotearoa Waikato Zone leader Jane Hansen said: "I am delighted with the merging of two groups. It will present more opportunities for our young people."