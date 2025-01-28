Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News
Updated

Lake Taupō jetski death: Family of Vincent Cornell thankful for support

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Vincent "Vinnie" Cornell died on Sunday, January 19 as a result of a jet ski incident at Acacia Bay. Photo / LinkedIn

Vincent "Vinnie" Cornell died on Sunday, January 19 as a result of a jet ski incident at Acacia Bay. Photo / LinkedIn

The family of Vincent Cornell, who died saving his brother in a jetski incident in January, have released a statement of gratitude for the support they received.

In a statement, made on behalf of the family “from whom Vincent Cornell was sadly taken”, Michael Cornell thanked the public for the compassion, integrity and respect the family were shown during such a difficult time.

“We would like to give our heartfelt and sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Taupō Police, Harbourmaster, Search and Rescue Team, the two dive squads, and all of their support crews,” Michael said

“To all the family and friends that come to help and members of the public.”

Michael also acknowledged and thanked the local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa and hapū for their aroha and support, and the two marae Nukuhau Pa and Te Rangiita for looking after the family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The level of compassion, integrity, and respect shown to us and our baby at a time of such great sadness and heartbreak was very humbling for us, and a reminder of the important roles you all play in the community,” Michael said.

Vincent "Vinnie" Cornell was described by his family as a "pillar of strength and joy".
Vincent "Vinnie" Cornell was described by his family as a "pillar of strength and joy".

“We would also like to thank Whakarongotai Marae Waikanae and all the friends and family who gathered kai and anything else that was required to make Vincent’s send-off such a special occasion and one to remember.

“Your kindness will never be forgotten. Forever in your debt.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vincent Cornell went missing at Acacia Bay while saving his brother’s life on January 19. Police divers recovered his body the next day.

Police said at the time that Cornell’s death had been referred to the coroner.

Maritime New Zealand will investigate the Lake Taupō jetski incident that led to the death of Vincent Cornell, the Crown entity has confirmed.

“In the interim we are supporting the police who are leading the initial response,” Maritime NZ said.

Maritime NZ told the Herald the Crown entity would investigate the incident that led to Cornell’s death but police were leading the initial response.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News