Vincent "Vinnie" Cornell died on Sunday, January 19 as a result of a jet ski incident at Acacia Bay. Photo / LinkedIn

The family of Vincent Cornell, who died saving his brother in a jetski incident in January, have released a statement of gratitude for the support they received.

In a statement, made on behalf of the family “from whom Vincent Cornell was sadly taken”, Michael Cornell thanked the public for the compassion, integrity and respect the family were shown during such a difficult time.

“We would like to give our heartfelt and sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Taupō Police, Harbourmaster, Search and Rescue Team, the two dive squads, and all of their support crews,” Michael said

“To all the family and friends that come to help and members of the public.”

Michael also acknowledged and thanked the local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa and hapū for their aroha and support, and the two marae Nukuhau Pa and Te Rangiita for looking after the family.