“The level of compassion, integrity, and respect shown to us and our baby at a time of such great sadness and heartbreak was very humbling for us, and a reminder of the important roles you all play in the community,” the statement said.

“We would also like to thank Whakarongotai Marae, Waikanae, and all the friends and family who gathered kai and anything else that was required to make Vincent’s send-off such a special occasion and one to remember.

“Your kindness will never be forgotten. Forever in your debt.”

Vincent Cornell, 36, went missing at Acacia Bay while saving his brother’s life on January 19. Police divers recovered his body the next day.

A Givealittle page started by Vincent’s sister, Sani Leota, to support the Cornell family raised $15,561 from 208 donors in five weeks.

Vincent 'Vinnie' Cornell was described by his family as a 'pillar of strength and joy'.

On the Givealittle page, Leota said Cornell’s last act was to give his life for his brother.

“[It was] a selfless and heroic act that speaks volumes about the man he was.”

Leota said Cornell’s loss was “a massive shock”.

“Vinnie was an amazing and loving husband and father, who poured his heart and soul into his family.

“He was the pillar of strength and joy in their lives.”

Vincent is survived by his wife Ashleigh and their four children.

Police said Cornell’s death has been referred to the coroner.

Maritime New Zealand will investigate the incident that led to the death of Cornell, the Crown entity has confirmed.

“In the interim we are supporting the police who are leading the initial response,” Maritime NZ said.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.