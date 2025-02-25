The statement, made on behalf of the Cornell family, thanked the public for the compassion, integrity and respect the family was shown during such a difficult time.
“We would like to give our heartfelt and sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Taupō Police, Harbourmaster, Search and Rescue Team, the two dive squads, and all of their support crews,” the statement said.
“To all the family and friends that came to help and members of the public.”
The statement also acknowledged and thanked local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa and hapū for their aroha and support, and the two marae Nukuhau Pa and Te Rangiita for looking after the family.
“The level of compassion, integrity, and respect shown to us and our baby at a time of such great sadness and heartbreak was very humbling for us, and a reminder of the important roles you all play in the community,” the statement said.
“We would also like to thank Whakarongotai Marae, Waikanae, and all the friends and family who gathered kai and anything else that was required to make Vincent’s send-off such a special occasion and one to remember.
“Your kindness will never be forgotten. Forever in your debt.”