Lake Taupō jetski death: Family of Vincent Cornell thankful for support

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Vincent Cornell died on Sunday, January 19 as a result of a jet ski incident at Acacia Bay. Photo / LinkedIn

The family of 36-year-old Vincent Cornell, who died saving his brother in a jetski incident in January, have released a statement of gratitude for the support they received after the tragedy.

The statement, made on behalf of the Cornell family, thanked the public for the compassion, integrity and respect the family was shown during such a difficult time.

“We would like to give our heartfelt and sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Taupō Police, Harbourmaster, Search and Rescue Team, the two dive squads, and all of their support crews,” the statement said.

“To all the family and friends that came to help and members of the public.”

The statement also acknowledged and thanked local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa and hapū for their aroha and support, and the two marae Nukuhau Pa and Te Rangiita for looking after the family.

“The level of compassion, integrity, and respect shown to us and our baby at a time of such great sadness and heartbreak was very humbling for us, and a reminder of the important roles you all play in the community,” the statement said.

“We would also like to thank Whakarongotai Marae, Waikanae, and all the friends and family who gathered kai and anything else that was required to make Vincent’s send-off such a special occasion and one to remember.

“Your kindness will never be forgotten. Forever in your debt.”

Vincent Cornell, 36, went missing at Acacia Bay while saving his brother’s life on January 19. Police divers recovered his body the next day.

A Givealittle page started by Vincent’s sister, Sani Leota, to support the Cornell family raised $15,561 from 208 donors in five weeks.

Vincent 'Vinnie' Cornell was described by his family as a 'pillar of strength and joy'.
On the Givealittle page, Leota said Cornell’s last act was to give his life for his brother.

“[It was] a selfless and heroic act that speaks volumes about the man he was.”

Leota said Cornell’s loss was “a massive shock”.

“Vinnie was an amazing and loving husband and father, who poured his heart and soul into his family.

“He was the pillar of strength and joy in their lives.”

Vincent is survived by his wife Ashleigh and their four children.

Police said Cornell’s death has been referred to the coroner.

Maritime New Zealand will investigate the incident that led to the death of Cornell, the Crown entity has confirmed.

“In the interim we are supporting the police who are leading the initial response,” Maritime NZ said.

