Excitement is building around Lake Taupō as enthusiasts, riders and supporters gear up for the 46th anniversary of the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge on Saturday.

Back in 1977, 26 avid cyclists took to the start line for the very first Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge and to circumnavigate the lake. Now, 46 years later, the iconic event is still going strong, with thousands of riders set to take on one of eight event categories this weekend, 47 of whom will ride around the “Great Lake” twice.

Joining the category line-up this year is the newest challenge to hit the endurance calendar – the Tineli Huka Hundy. The course takes in some of the best mountain bike tracks in the country, winding in and out of pine forests, through beautiful native bush and providing epic views over Lake Taupō.

It’s not too late to be a part of this exhilarating event. There’s still time to register. Offering an impressive array of categories and course lengths catering to all abilities – from sealed roads to gravel and mountain biking – there’s an event suited for everyone, from the young to the seasoned cyclist and the enthusiastic supporter.

Olympian Bryony Botha who, with her teammates, secured a Silver medal in the Women’s Team Pursuit at the recent Paris Olympics, will be lining up on the start line this year. She’ll be joined by other ambassadors including Paracyclist Nick Blincoe and NZ icon Ian Jones.