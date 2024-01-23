Lake Taupō Across the Lake Swim event director Ian Chamberlain and Lake Taupō Rotary president Jackie Robinson are bringing back the event for 2024.

The Lake Taupō Across the Lake Swim is set to return after a two-year hiatus.

The freshwater event has swimmers tackle 4.2km, 2km or 1km courses, finishing at Three Mile Bay.

It’s an all-in event, with entries welcome from school students, veterans and recreational swimmers.

Event director Ian Chamberlain, of Lake Taupō Rotary, said it was often utilised as a training opportunity for competitors tackling the Ironman in the weeks following the swim.

“The people who actually do the Across the Lake Swim find that their Ironman the next week is easier.”

Chamberlain said it’s a win-win; all net proceeds from the swim are returned to the community, and the event itself is a great way for swimmers of all abilities to have a go at an open-water challenge.

Many competitors return year after year for the event, which has run since 1963, including swimmers from throughout New Zealand and overseas.

Top swimmers expect to finish the 4.2km course in less than an hour; the record holder is Taupō man Mitch Nairn, who completed the event in 48.25 minutes.

It’s a tough record to beat — the fastest swimmer in 2017 took 52.39 minutes.

Organisers say they expect about 350 entries this year across the three distances.

After two years without events, Lake Taupō Rotary has organised and sponsored the 2024 swim, which is New Zealand’s largest freshwater challenge and Taupō's longest-running community event.

Organising the event was a huge undertaking, said Chamberlain, beginning with applications and approval from Taupō District Council, Taupō harbourmaster and Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board. The Department of Conservation also advises Lake Taupō Rotary.

Volunteers were crucial to the event’s smooth running, said Chamberlain, with about 16 boats, 30 kayakers and 50 volunteers keeping everyone safe and organised.

“Safety is the top priority; we have support crews in kayaks paddling alongside the swimmers, as well as support crews in powerboats.

“As well as protecting the participants, we want to protect Lake Taupō, so all watercraft and wetsuits are treated prior to the event to ensure we don’t spread pests like didymo and gold clams.”

The event begins with a karakia at 6.45am, with the 2km swim beginning from Acacia Bay at 7am.

The 2km swim starts at 7.40am, and the 1km at 7.50am.

Prizegiving takes place at 9.15am.

The details

What: Lake Taupō Across the Lake Swim, sponsored and organised by Lake Taupō Rotary

When: February 24

Where: 4.2km event from Acacia Bay to Three Mile Bay, 2km and 1km events begin and end at Three Mile Bay

Entry: Open until February 23 via acrossthelakeswim.co.nz. Wetsuits compulsory.





