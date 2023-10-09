Lake Rotoroa. Photo / Derek Flynn

The on-again, off-again health warning for Hamilton’s Lake Rotoroa is back on thanks to a “highly unusual incidence of cyanobacterial species growth”.

An earlier health warning from Te Whatu Ora was lifted on September 28, but was re-issued on October 5.

The warning would be in place until two consecutive samples showed the risk had decreased.

Lakes Hakanoa, Whangapē, Waikare and Kainui also continued to have a cyanobacterial health warning in place.

Cyanobacteria levels were regularly monitored at Lakes Rotoroa, Kainui, Rotokauri, Ngā Roto, Puketirini, Waikare, Whangapē, Hakanoa and Waahi.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health for Waikato Dr Richard Vipond recommended that where cyanobacteria health warnings were in place, lakes should not be used for any recreational activity that involved contact with the affected water.

“Swallowing water from lakes affected by blooms should also be avoided.”

Cyanobacteria can release toxins that could trigger asthma and hay fever symptoms and cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Symptoms might not appear until some time after contact with the affected water.

Scums were a particular risk because they contained a high level of toxins. If contact with scum does occur, skin should be rinsed clean and clothing changed as soon as possible. This warning was particularly important for children.

“If people do come into contact with the lake when warnings are in place, or any other lake where there are visible changes to water colour, they should shower and change their clothing as soon as possible afterwards, even if no symptoms are noticeable.”

Dog owners should prevent their dogs from drinking or swimming in the water, as dogs are particularly sensitive to cyanobacteria.

Te Whatu Ora’s Public Health Unit for Waikato wanted to be informed about health problems that developed after exposure to any of the Waikato lakes.

Phone Waikato Public Health Service on 07 838 2569.





