The Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse side were great on offence against the Suburbs Community Sports Club Nazgul. Photo / William Ormsby

The Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse side were great on offence against the Suburbs Community Sports Club Nazgul. Photo / William Ormsby

In a thrilling lacrosse showdown, the Te Awamutu Sports Lions emerged victorious, securing a 9-5 triumph against the Suburbs Community Sports Club Nazgul last Wednesday.

The game unfolded as a captivating display of skill, teamwork and unwavering determination by the Lions.

The Lions’ offensive prowess was on full display, with stellar performances from Sam Denize, Ashton Perrett, Ethan Joblin and Jason Jones.

Sam Nash took centre-stage with a hat-trick, while Joblin and Jones contributed two goals each.

On the opposing side, Suburbs’ Cade Rowlingson, Jack Riggins and Eric Messick showcased their scoring finesse.

Perrett’s goal, a response to a relentless Suburbs attack orchestrated by Messick and Riggins, marked a turning point.

Max Mills, observing from the injuries reserves roster, noted the transformative nature of the moment:

“It was like seeing a totally different team out there. Everyone was doing their part, and it made everything work.”

Suburbs’ offence dazzled with impressive passing and control, particularly from the duo of Riggins and Messick.

The Te Awamutu Sports Lions lacrosse side defeated the Suburbs Community Sports Club Nazgul 9-5. Photo / William Ormsby

However, Te Awamutu’s defence, with fantastic play by Grant Honeyfield and Harlem Edmonds, remained unyielding, providing a formidable barrier.

The Lions showcased unity and tenacity throughout the game.

The collaborative steal in the midfield stood out, as did Honeyfield’s improved defensive awareness.

Edmonds’ physical skill created a turnover opportunity, providing a thrilling moment for spectators.

Facing adversity with two players in the sin bin, the Lions’ defence showcased resilience, thwarting Suburbs’ advantage.

Their ability to steal the ball and seamlessly transition to the attack underscored both tactical acumen and unwavering team cohesion.

Disciplined training was evident during critical moments, especially during man-up opportunities.

Senior players demonstrated commendable ball control and patience, setting the stage for scoring opportunities.

Ruben Nortje’s footwork and strategic attacks highlighted the team’s continuous improvement.

As the game progressed, the Lions’ attack exuded confidence in their movements, ultimately securing a well-deserved 9-5 victory.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.